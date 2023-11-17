After Rashmika Mandanna And Katrina Kaif, Kajol's Deepfake Video Surfaces Online

The deepfake video surfaced on social media a few days back.

After deepfake videos and photos of Rahmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif circulated online, a new digitally altered video featuring Bollywood actor Kajol has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, a woman with Kajol's face morphed on her body is seen changing clothes on camera. However, as per several fact-checking platforms like BoomLive, the video is actually of an English social media influencer, who originally posted the clip on TikTok as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' trend.

The deepfake video surfaced on social media a few days back. It tricked several users into believing that the woman changing outfits in the edited video was the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star herself. However, BoomLive and other websites pointed out that the video was altered using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which have the ability to manipulate and replace a person's face in videos and pictures, often leading to fabricated content.

The influencer, identified as Rosie Breen, originally posted the video on TikTok on June 5, 2023, as part of the 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) trend. But in the edited video which is now going viral online, Breen's face seems to have been replaced by that of Kajol, and it has been made to look like the actress is changing outfits and showing off her body on camera.

Notably, the latest video has emerged amidst growing concerns around deepfake after videos and pictures of popular actresses went viral. In Katrina Kaif's case, a digitally altered image of the actress from her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' surfaced online. While the original picture showed the Bollywood star fighting a stuntwoman clad in a towel, the edited version showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom instead of the towel.

In Rashmika Mandanna's case, a deepfake video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. However, her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor. Several social media users pointed out that the video is fake, raising questions on how "unreliable" information is spreading rapidly on the internet. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also demanded legal action after the morphed video started circulating online. Rashmika Mandanna reacted to the same and called it "extremely scary".

An FIR was registered against unknown individuals by the Delhi Police in Mandanna's case. The cops later also questioned a 19-year-old from Bihar in connection to the case as they suspected that he was the first one to upload the video on social media.