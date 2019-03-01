'Explain Objective Of Air Strike To World,' Parliamentary Panel Tells Foreign Ministry

Vijay Gokhale briefed the parliamentary panel on India-Pakistan relations today. (File)

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has told the External Affairs Ministry to "emphatically" assert before the international community that the Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the border on February 26 not to attack Pakistan but terror camps on its territory, news agency IANS reported.

The suggestion came during a briefing on India-Pakistan relations by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to the panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today. According to the news agency, Mr Gokhale briefed members of the parliamentary panel on all the events that had occurred since the IAF carried out the attack on the Balakot terror camp -- resulting in retaliation from Pakistan the following day. All the panel members were unanimous in the view that the IAF had carried out a "heroic job".

Mr Gokhale, however, said that he was not authorised to show hard evidence of the air strike - such as photographs of the terror camp - because that was for the Defence Ministry and military officials to decide. Air Vice-Marshal RGK Kapoor had said yesterday that although the jets hit the intended targets, it would be "premature" to assess the extent of casualties or damage caused.

The Foreign Secretary also refused to speak on the role of Saudi Arabia, the United States and United Arab Emirates in forcing Pakistan to return captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, saying that he can't "answer for other countries". The pilot is expected to be released to India after sunset.

United States President Donald Trump had yesterday hinted that his government was involved in efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. There is "some reasonably decent news" and hopefully it's coming to an end, he had said.

(With inputs from IANS)