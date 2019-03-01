Jubilation, Relief As IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Is Back Home

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman told Indian officials that it was "good to be back".

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2019 22:10 IST
Abhinandan Varthaman walked back into India from the Attari Wagah Border at around 9:20 pm.


New Delhi: 

A country of more than one billion breathed a collective sigh of relief and quickly erupted in celebration as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman walked into India from the Attari-Wagah border after three days in Pakistan's captivity. The ace Indian Air Force pilot's MiG-21 plane went down over the Line of Control on Wednesday after he shot down a far more advanced Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during the first aerial encounter between the two countries in nearly half a century.

As the whole country stood glued to televisions and cheered his return, reactions poured on social media as soon as he stepped into India at around 9:20 pm. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman told Indian officials that it was "good to be back". From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, many posted messages on Twitter.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman instantly became a hero in India for his role in foiling Pakistan's attempt to attack Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after India targeted a terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

He was also praised for his grit and composure as he was beaten up by locals, blindfolded and handcuffed by the Pakistani military and then questioned, seen in videos emerging out of Pakistan that violated the Geneva Convention.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced in parliament that the country would release him as a "peace gesture". Ties between India and Pakistan have plunged to a new low after a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last month that killed 40 paramilitary troops. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility, prompting India to lash out at Islamabad for supporting terrorists.

