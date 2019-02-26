India Strikes Terror Camp Across LoC, Say Reports, Days After Pulwama

The Indian Air Force operation comes nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack. (Representational)

India carried out a pre-dawn strike on a terror camp across the Line of Control, according to reports. The strike was carried out at around 3:30 this morning by 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

The aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a major terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, news agency ANI reported, quoting Air Force sources.

Sources told NDTV that the strikes were "100 per cent successful" and went on exactly as planned.

India's operation comes two week after the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed exploded a car full of bombs next to a security convoy.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack and had also posted videos of the bomber, who had joined the terror group a year ago.

On September 29, 2016, the army had carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to an attack on its base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri earlier that month.

Soon after the Pulwama terror attack, India had appealed to the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist".