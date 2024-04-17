Expelled By BJP For 6 Years, Manipur Leader Rejoins Congress 2 Days Before Polls

E. Dwijamani Singh is a former Congress MLA

Just two days ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Manipur's ruling BJP on Wednesday expelled party leader E. Dwijamani Singh for six years.

A BJP statement said that E. Dwijamani Singh, who belongs to the Hiyanglam Mandal of the party, was expelled for "violation of party's rules and regulations".

A former Congress MLA, Mr Singh soon after his expulsion, returned to the party, which he quit in 2022 after being denied a ticket for the Assembly elections.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Inner Manipur Lok Sabha candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam welcomed Singh at the Congress Bhavan here.

Inner Manipur constituency will go to polls on April 19.

