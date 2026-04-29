Exit Polls Today: When And Where To Watch As NDTV Decodes Voter Trends

As voting ends for a crucial election cycle today in four states and a Union territory, excitement grows around exit polls. Will BJP be able to topple Trinamool in Bengal? Will Vijay be able to pierce through DMK-AIADMK voter base? What entails for Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam? Surveyors will try to project figures that may indicate what's expected from the weeks-long voting exercise that involved 17 crore voters from 824 assemblies in five assemblies.

Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9, while Tamil Nadu, too, voted in a single phase on April 23. In Bengal, the first of the two phases was held on April 23. Voting in the second phase in the state is underway. Exit polls will follow soon after voting ends at 6 pm.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

Where to follow exit polls:

NDTV 24X7: India's most trusted English news channel will begin its coverage of exit polls from 5 pm onwards, as expert panelists discuss figures emerging from the crucial surveys done by NDTV and other agencies over the past few weeks to gauge the mood of the voters. Watch live here.

NDTV.com: Stay tuned to the country's number one news website for minute-by-minute updates on different exit polls. Multiple live blogs will track how different surveys have projected the outcomes of the crucial elections that are expected to redraw the political heatmap. Track live updates on NDTV.com homepage.

NDTV social media: If you are someone who prefers to track news on social media rather than television or website, you will not miss out on the day's most important political development. The updates will be shared on NDTV's social media handles too. Keep an eye on NDTV's Twitter handle.

Exit polls are an attempt to gauge the mood of the voters through extensive surveys and may differ from the actual results that will be declared after votes are counted on May 4.