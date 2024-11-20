Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: After Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections, Time For Exit Polls

Exit Poll 2024 Live: Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

After high-octane campaigns and elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, now it's time to find out what the exit polls have predicted for the states. The results for both states will be announced on November 23.

Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra elections across 288 assembly constituencies began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. The contest is between the ruling Mahayuti alliance - BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won the maximum number of seats (105) followed by Shiv Sena (56) and the Congress (44).

Jharkhand is voting in the second and final phase of the assembly elections. The first phase was held on November 13. The primary contest in the seat is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here are the Live Updates on Exit Polls:

Nov 20, 2024 17:03 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024: Govinda casts vote, talks about recovery

Actor Govinda said, "Everything is fine", when he was asked about his recovery. The Bollywood actor had accidently shot himself in the leg last month.

Nov 20, 2024 16:57 (IST) Maharashtra Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Actor hopes for "proactive government"

Actor Rajat Kapoor, after casting his vote in Mumbai, "hoped" for a government that is "proactive, pro-people and inclusive".

Nov 20, 2024 16:54 (IST) Maharashtra Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Sachin Pilot on alleged cash-for-votes scandal in Maharashtra

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has slammed the BJP over reports that its party general secretary Vinod Tawde was allegedly distributing voters to influence voters in Maharashtra's Palghar district. "When such incidents come to light, the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take immediate and strict action. A leader of such stature being accused of carrying such a large amount of money for election manipulation is alarming. An inquiry alone is insufficient," he said.



Nov 20, 2024 16:47 (IST) Jharkhand Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Sachin Pilot confident of party's victory

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed confidence that the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand will defeat the rival party.

Nov 20, 2024 16:45 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024: Salman Khan casts vote

Salman Khan, flanked by his security personnel, left the Bandra polling station after casting his vote.

Nov 20, 2024 16:43 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: Maharashtra official on voting percentage

Kiran Kulkarni, the additional chief election of Maharashtra, is "confident" that this time the state cross the last time's voting percentage. "All issues had been sorted by our machinery, and they were properly addressed as per rules," he told ANI.

Nov 20, 2024 16:39 (IST) Maharashtra Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Zeeshan Siddique casts his vote in Mumbai

Zeeshan Siddique, Nationalist Congress Party leader and the son of Baba Siddique, said, "It feels like my father is with me", after casting his vote.



Zeeshan Siddique, Nationalist Congress Party leader and the son of Baba Siddique, said, "It feels like my father is with me", after casting his vote.

Nov 20, 2024 16:36 (IST) Maharashtra Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Salman Khan at polling booth to cast his vote

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reached the polling centre in Mount Mary School to cast his vote.

Nov 20, 2024 16:33 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: Mumbai BJP chief on 'Bitcoin scam'

Ashish Selar, the Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West assembly constituency, slammed the opposition over the alleged bitcoin scam and called for a detained enquiry into it. "These thieves won't be able to escape...he (Ex-IPS officer Ravindranath Patil) is clearly saying in his statement what Gaurav Mehta told him, what voice recordings he gave...those people, whose names are coming, I feel this is a highly complicated issue. A detailed enquiry should take place," he said.

Nov 20, 2024 16:30 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: Actor Sanjay Kapoor shows his inked finger



Nov 20, 2024 16:29 (IST) Exit Poll Results 2024: Jharkhand Chief Minister's wife on elections

Wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM candidate for Gandey assembly election said she was grateful towards the people of Gandey as wherever "I go, I get their love".