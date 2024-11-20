Workers Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Stop Chhagan Bhujbal From Entering Voting Booth

Workers pf Sharad Pawar's NCP stop Chhagan Bhujbal from entering a voting booth in Maharashtra

Workers of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party faction blocked NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal from entering the polling booth in Maharashtra's Yevla constituency today. Mr Bhujbal is contesting the assembly election from this constituency in Nashik which is home to one of the biggest onion wholesale markets in India.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers are upset over Mr Bhujbal switching allegiance to the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP. The workers were also heard shouting how Mr Bhujbal was being allowed to enter the booth more than once.

While switching loyalty to the Mahayuti, Mr Bhujbal had denied claims in a book by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai that he made the move to duck an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against him for alleged money laundering.

"I have worked in Yevla for 20 years and helped the place develop in water management and infrastructure. My caste and religion is only development. Even my party believes the same. The Opposition has failed to criticise me on my work, and so they talk about caste," Mr Bhujbal told NDTV.

"Caste consolidation doesn't work because people here have faith in the development I've brought. They don't see my caste," he added.

In July 2023, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him broke away from the party and joined hands with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to become part of the Mahayuti government.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said it was appalling to see senior leaders confessing to have joined the ruling party to evade investigation. "Such admissions only reinforce the belief that the BJP operates as a 'washing machine' where corrupt leaders enter and emerge spotless," he said.

The voter turnout in Maharashtra was 45.5 per cent till 3 pm.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

From the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86 candidates.