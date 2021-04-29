BJP Likely To Retain Power In Assam, Predicts Poll Of Exit Polls

Poll of Exit Poll 2021: Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 7 (File)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Assam, NDTV's poll of exit polls, an aggregate of exit polls, has predicted.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gives 75-85 of Assam's 126 seats to the NDA. The Congress's grand-alliance is likely to win 40-50 seats, it says.

The Manorama News-VMR exit poll also predicted the same numbers of seats for the ruling and opposition alliances.

The P-MARQ exit poll says the grand alliance might win 56-64 seats. The BJP is likely to get 62-70 seats.

The majority mark in Assam is 64.

Assam voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 7. According to the Election Commission, the polling turnouts were 79.93%, 80.96% and 82.33% respectively.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won 86 of the state's 126 seats. The alliance is facing the grand alliance of eight parties led by the Congress.

The ruling party is contesting 92 seats in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad, which is contesting 26 seats. The United People's Party Liberal is contesting 8 seats.

In the opposition grand alliance, the Congress is contesting 94 seats, whereas Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF is contesting 14.

The Assam results will be declared on May 2.