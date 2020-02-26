'Exercise Caution': US Advisory For Its Citizens In Delhi Amid Clashes

Violence in northeast Delhi has killed at least 21 people in the last three days.

Amid clashes in parts of Delhi over the controversial citizenship law, the United States today advised its citizens to "exercise caution". The advisory comes a day after US President Donald Trump concluded his first state to India.

On Tuesday, President Trump, when asked about the violence in northeastern parts of national capital over citizenship law protests and religious freedom, said that he had discussed it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "he wants people to have religious freedom".

President Trump said he did not discuss "individual attacks" and those were "up to India".

"We did talk about religious freedom. I will say that the Prime Minister was incredible and he told me that he wants people to have religious freedom. He told me that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom. If we look back and look at what's going relative to other places...they have really worked hard on religious freedom," President Trump said.

Today, in an elaborate advisory, US advised its citizens to "exercise caution".

"US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations," the official statement read.

"It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people - known as Section 144 - remains in effect in certain areas," it added.

Clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Violence intensified in the last three days, killing 23 people and injuring nearly 200.

The CAA, for the first time, makes religion test for citizenship in India. While government has said it will grant citizenship to minorities from three Muslim-majority nations - Pakistan, Afganistan and Bangladesh, critics have called the law anti-Muslim.