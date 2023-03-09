Excise Official, 2 Others Arrested With Drugs In Kerala

The trio was allegedly selling the drugs. (Representational)

Three persons, including an excise official, were held with banned synthetic drug MDMA from nearby Anchal in Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday, police said.

Akhil (26), the excise official, and two of his friends were arrested from a lodge during a raid.

They rented a room in the lodge and were allegedly selling the contraband, Anchal police said.

A team from Kottarakkara and Anchal police stations arrested the accused based on a tip-off, sources added.

The other details including the quantity of the seized drugs could not be divulged right now, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)