'Excellent Move', Says PM Modi After Defence Panel Clears Massive Deal

Applauding the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)'s approval for capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this marks a crucial stride in the pursuit of self-sufficiency in the defence sector.

"Excellent move towards bolstering our Armed Forces' operational prowess. The commitment to 'Make in India' in this decision marks a crucial stride in our pursuit of self-sufficiency in the Defence sector," the Prime Minister posted from his official handle on X.

Earlier, on Thursday, the DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, gave approval to Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for various capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

Of the total, acquisition worth Rs 2.20 lakh crore (98 per cent) will be sourced from domestic industries.

"This will give a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry towards the aim of achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbharta'," a defence ministry statement said.

The council accorded the AoN for procurement of two types of Anti-tank Munitions namely, Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-2 and Type-3, which are capable of neutralising Tanks and Armoured personnel carriers and enemy personnel.

To replace the Indian Field Gun (IFG), which has completed its service life, AoN for procurement of a state-of-the-art Towed Gun System (TGS) has been granted which will become a mainstay of Artillery forces of the Indian Army.

The AoN was also accorded for 155 mm Nubless projectile for use in 155 mm Artillery guns which will enhance lethality and safety of the projectiles. All this equipment of the Indian Army will be procured under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The AoN for procurement and integration of Automatic Target Tracker (ATT) and Digital Basaltic Computer (DBC) for T-90 Tanks under the Buy (India) category have also been accorded which will help in maintaining a combative edge of T-90 tanks over adversary platforms.

The AoN for procurement of Medium Range Anti-Ship Missiles (MRAShM) for surface platform of Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category has also been accorded. The MRAShM is envisaged as a lightweight Surface-to-Surface Missile which will be a primary offensive weapon onboard Indian Naval Ships.

In addition, the DAC accorded AoNs for procurement of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) for Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk 1A for IAF from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. The AoNs have also been accorded by the DAC for upgradation of Su-30 MKI Aircraft indigenously from HAL.

While procurement of these equipment will provide enormous strength to the IAF, acquisition from domestic defence industries will take the indigenous capability to a new height. It will also reduce dependability on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) substantiall

