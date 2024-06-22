Amid NEET-NET Row, Government Replaces Exam Body Chief

The move comes hours after a committee was constituted to give recommendations to improve the agency.

Facing protests in several parts of the country as well as attacks from the opposition, the Centre has removed the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA) from his post amid the controversy over the alleged irregularities in NEET and the cancellation of the UGC-NET Exam.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Personnel announced that Subodh Kumar Singh, who was the director general of the NTA, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola. Mr Kharola is the Chairman and Managing Editor of the India Trade Promotion Organisation and has been given additional charge as the Director General of the NTA "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders".

The move comes hours after the government constituted a committee which will give recommendations to improve the functioning of the agency and a day before around 1,500 students who had been given grace marks for NEET will take a retest. The CSIR UGC NET exam - scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 27 - also had to be postponed due to "logistical reasons" on Friday.

