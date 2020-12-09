Ex-West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Rushed To Hospital

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been suffering from breathing problems and other old age-related ailments.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon after he his breathing-related problems aggravated, sources said.

Doctors attending to the veteran CPI(M) leader said his treatment has started.

"We are treating him. Necessary tests are being conducted at our flu clinic, following which we will decide on whether he requires hospitalisation," an official of the private hospital told news agency PTI.

State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express concern about the senior leader's health, and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well," she wrote.

Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 9, 2020

The veteran Left leader has been suffering from breathing problems and other old age-related ailments for quite some time.

Last year as well, he was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems and his blood pressure fell drastically. His treatment for age-related problems has continued at home.

Recently, Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar also visited Mr Bhattacharya to enquire about his well-being.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for two terms starting 2000. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)' s politburo, the central committee and the state secretariat in 2018.

(With inputs from PTI)