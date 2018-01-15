Ex-Union Minister Raghunath Jha Passes Away

Mr Jha, 78, died due to various health complications, including a multi-organ failure and a septic shock, according to the hospital authorities.
"He was admitted with a septic shock and multi-organ failure. He succumbed to his illness at 3.10am," RML Hospital medical superintendent Dr V K Tiwari said.
He added that Mr Jha was also suffering from hypertension, diabetis, chronic hepatitis and a chronic kidney disease and that he was on maintenance haemodialysis.
Mr Jha was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on January 13.
In 2015, he had quit the RJD to join the Samajwadi Party (SP).