Ex-Union Minister Raghunath Jha Passes Away

Mr Jha, 78, died due to various health complications, including a multi-organ failure and a septic shock, according to the hospital authorities.

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2018 22:35 IST
Mr Jha was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on January 13 and succumbed to his illness on Monday

New Delhi, India:  Former Union minister Raghunath Jha passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the early hours on Monday.

"He was admitted with a septic shock and multi-organ failure. He succumbed to his illness at 3.10am," RML Hospital medical superintendent Dr V K Tiwari said.

He added that Mr Jha was also suffering from hypertension, diabetis, chronic hepatitis and a chronic kidney disease and that he was on maintenance haemodialysis.

Mr Jha was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on January 13.

Born on August 9, 1939, Mr Jha was the Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprise in the UPA government, led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) representative.

In 2015, he had quit the RJD to join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

