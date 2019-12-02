Ex-Union Minister Arun Shourie Hospitalised After Minor Head Injury

Arun Shourie, 78, fainted late Sunday night and was rushed to the private hospital, a doctor said.

Ex-Union Minister Arun Shourie Hospitalised After Minor Head Injury

Arun Shourie is a former Rajya Sabha member from the BJP. (File)

Pune:

Former Union minister Arun Shourie sustained a minor head injury after he fainted and has been admitted to a hospital in Pune, said a doctor today.

Mr Shourie, 78, fainted late Sunday night and was rushed to the private hospital, the doctor said.

The former MP received a minor head injury after he fainted, he added. "All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," the doctor said.

Mr Shourie is a former Rajya Sabha member from the BJP and was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004.

A prolific writer, he has also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967-1978. He was also the Editor of The Indian Express.

Comments
Arun ShourieEx-Union ministerMinor Head Injury

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News