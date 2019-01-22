Guard Beaten Up, Allegedly By Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader's Supporters

Ex-serviceman, working as a guard in Jabalpur, was beaten up allegedly by Congress workers

Harish Patel, an ex-serviceman, working as a security guard at the Jabalpur civic body was beaten up, allegedly by the Congress workers on Monday. What led to the chaos and violence is not yet known.

"An ex-serviceman was beaten up by six to seven people. We're identifying the accused persons and a case has been registered," A Singh, a senior police officer in Jabalpur told news agency ANI.

Mr Patel was taken to the hospital by his co-workers at the municipal corporation. Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers were supporters of local Congress leader Priyawat Singh.

"While we were protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, some Congress workers beat up an ex-serviceman working as a security guard," said BJP lawmaker from Jabalpur, Rakesh Singh.

Soon after the incident, the civic body workers lodged a complaint at the Jabalpur police station and demanded immediate action against the accused. The workers have also threatened to go on a mass strike today, to protest against the incident.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday had threatened to take to the streets if the Kamal Nath-led Congress government did not take action against the murders of two BJP leaders in the state.

State BJP leader Manoj Thackeray was found dead in an open field in Barwani on Sunday. "Mr Thackeray had gone out for his routine morning walk. A blood stained rock was found at the crime spot," senior police officials told NDTV. He is the second BJP leader, who was murdered in less than a week in the state. Last Thursday, BJP leader and civic body chairman of Mandsaur, Prahlad Bandhwar, was shot in full public view.

BJP workers in Damoh, yesterday, burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, protesting against the alleged political violence in the state.

(With inputs for ANI)