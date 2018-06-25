Ex-Serviceman Accuses BJP Legislator Of Abducting His Daughter In Jammu Ex-serviceman Rajinder Singh and others from RS Pura protested in Jammu, claiming his daughter has been abducted by a BJP legislator

The police said they will investigate the matter as soon as they get a complaint Jammu: An ex-serviceman has accused a BJP legislator of abducting his daughter in Jammu and Kashmir, an accusation denied by the politician who called it an attempt to defame him. Senior police officer of Jammu Vivek Gupta said they have not received a complaint in the matter.



"Once a complaint is filed, we will take action," Mr Gupta said.



Ex-serviceman Rajinder Singh, along with his father and several neighbours from RS Pura, protested outside the press club in Jammu, claiming that his daughter has been abducted by the local BJP legislator, Gagan Bhagat.



The girl studies at a college in Punjab.



"My daughter got admission in Desh Bhagat University, Punjab, after I approached the legislator. She was in the first-year of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery course. I visited her on June 21 to take her home for summer vacation, but came to know that she was already taken by the MLA on March 8 without informing us," said Mr Singh, a resident of Kalyana village at RS Pura.



Mr Bhagat said the "allegations are baseless and motivated, aimed at defaming" his public image. "Instead of filing a police complaint, if somebody holds a protest then there is a motive behind it. Going straight to the media to level wild allegations was aimed at defaming me," he told reporters at a hurriedly convened press conference late on Sunday evening.



The RS Pura legislator said he will resign if the allegation was proved right. Mr Bhagat said the girl had probably not gone home due to some "pressure". "I am sure the truth will prevail".



He, however, said he had been in touch with the girl. "Being a public representative, it is my duty to reach out to the people of my constituency," Mr Bhagat said.



"I told her that your family had levelled serious allegations of kidnapping against me. She is coming to Jammu very soon and will make a statement," Mr Bhagat said, adding he would file a defamation suit against all those who levelled allegations against him.



The BJP legislator said he had even asked the girl to contact her family. "I asked her to send a text message and send its screenshot to me as well," he said.



