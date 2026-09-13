Ex-Schoolmate Meets PM, Seeks Central Agency Probe Into Land Dispute Case

An 81-year-old resident of Mira Road has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention in a decades-old land dispute in Bhayander East in Mumbai. Asgarali Vohra met the Prime Minister on September 8 and requested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Vohra and PM Modi were reportedly schoolmates at BN School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Vohra sought his intervention, stating that he has been pursuing the land dispute through various government agencies and the police for several years.

According to Vohra, the dispute concerns around 2,810 square metres of land at Navghar in Bhayander East. He said he had purchased the property through a registered agreement in 1989.

The 81-year-old has alleged that the property was subsequently encroached upon in 2011. He has named Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions in his allegations. Vohra has also alleged that documents connected to the property were forged and that the original owner was not kept informed about the developments.

He further alleged that the land was subsequently divided into two portions and possession was shown in the names of the two construction entities. The matter is pending before the court.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, the matter has received renewed attention from the local administration. A hearing has now been scheduled for September 16, with representatives of Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Constructions directed to remain present.

The allegations have also brought the name of BJP MLA Narendra Mehta into the dispute, with Vohra saying an association between Mehta and Seven Eleven Constructions.

A police case was registered in connection with the dispute in 2015. Vohra said that despite the complaint, he continued approaching the revenue authorities, municipal administration and police departments seeking a resolution.

Vohra has expressed hope that his meeting with PM Modi will help bring the long-running dispute to a resolution.

The unusual meeting between two former schoolmates has now brought renewed attention to the long-pending property dispute in the Mira-Bhayander region.