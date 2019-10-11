Ex-Ranbaxy Promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh In Police Custody

Ranbaxy's ex-promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh are accused of fraud

Pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy Laboratories' ex-promoters Shivinder Singh, his older brother Malvinder Singh and three others have been sent to four-day police custody in a Rs 740-crore fraud case. They have been accused of misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd.

Malvinder Singh approached the Delhi High Court seeking to cancel the police case filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). He said the First Information Report against them can only be investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and not by the EOW, which he claimed doesn't have the jurisdiction to probe the case.

"I joined the investigation twice in the past. I was in Ludhiana for my daughter's treatment and was arrested yesterday (Thursday) late night," Malvinder Singh said.

The Delhi Police said it wants to unearth the money trail, and custodial interrogation of all the accused to confront them with the evidence the police has collected so far.

"For a fraud like this involving multiple companies and thousands of crores, custodial interrogation is needed. The SFIO probe is concerned only with the Companies Act. We are probing under sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). Criminal conspiracy has to be unearthed and the Delhi Police's probe is independent. The SFIO probe is separate," the counsel for Delhi Police told the court.

