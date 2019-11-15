Singh Brothers, Ex-Ranbaxy Promoters, Guilty Of Contempt: Supreme Court

Highlights The Supreme Court has also held Fortis Healthcare guilty of contempt Japanese drug-maker had filed a contempt plea against the Singh brothers The Singh brothers were arrested in a Rs. 740-crore fraud case in October

Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh have been held guilty by the Supreme Court of contempt of court in a case filed by Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo.

The Supreme Court has also held Fortis Healthcare guilty of contempt.

Malvinder and Shivinder Singh can get away from contempt by depositing Rs 1,175 crore each, the court said on the brothers who were arrested and jailed in October.

Japanese drug-maker Daiichi had filed a contempt petition against the Singh brothers accusing them of disposing of their assets in violation of a court order putting on hold the acquisition of controlling stake in Fortis by Malaysian group IHH Healthcare.

The Supreme Court has refused to end its stay on the IHH Healthcare open offer for Fortis.

The issue of the open offer will be decided when the contempt case against Fortis is heard, the court said.

The brothers Singh were arrested in a Rs 740-crore fraud case in October.

They had been ordered to pay Rs 2,562 crore to Daiichi Sankyo in 2016 to settle a dispute following the Japanese company's acquisition of Ranbaxy over a decade ago. Earlier this year, they were warned by the top court of jail if they defied its orders to pay their dues to Daiichi.

Shivinder and Malvinder Singh were heirs to the multi-billion dollar Ranbaxy Laboratories founded by their father, which they sold to Daiichi Sankyo in 2008. Daiichi accused the Singh brothers of suppressing facts during the sale, for example, that Ranbaxy's manufacturing plants faced severe regulatory issues with the US Food and Drug Administration.

After being asked by a Singapore arbitration tribunal to pay up, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court. The High Court confirmed the fine last year.

The brothers resigned as directors from the board of Fortis Healthcare soon after the High Court decision, in February 2018. In September the same year, Shivinder Singh filed a case against his brother alleging "oppression and mismanagement" in their joint businesses - RHC Holding, Religare and Fortis.

The Singhs were also ordered by the Securities And Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to pay Rs 403 crore to Fortis, after it emerged during investigations that they had diverted funds from Fortis and misrepresented financial statements.

