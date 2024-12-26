Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Emergency Ward Of AIIMS Delhi

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.
New Delhi:
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated, Press Trust of India reported.
The 92-year-old ex-Prime Minister was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said. The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.
