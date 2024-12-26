Advertisement
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Emergency Ward Of AIIMS Delhi

The 92-year-old ex-Prime Minister was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said.

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Emergency Ward Of AIIMS Delhi
The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.
New Delhi:

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening after his health deteriorated, Press Trust of India reported.

The 92-year-old ex-Prime Minister was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, they said. The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known. 
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

