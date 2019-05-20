Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Extension Of Protection

Rajeev Kumar's counsel said they needed time to approach Kolkata courts.

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar today moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of the seven-day protection granted to him by the top court in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Mr Kumar's lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna.

The counsel said the top court had on May 17 granted seven-days time to Mr Kumar to approach the competent court for legal remedies but they want extension of time as lawyers in Kolkata courts are presently on a strike.

Mr Kumar's counsel said four days have already elapsed and they needed time to approach the competent court in Kolkata.

However, the bench said since the May 17 order was passed by a three-judge bench, they can approach the registry for listing of the matter before an appropriate bench.

"You are a lawyer and you know that Chief Justice of India (CJI) is the master of roster," the bench told Rajeev Kumar's counsel and asked him to approach the registry for listing of the matter.

On May 17, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had withdrawn the protection from arrest granted to Mr Kumar by its February 5 order.

The bench, however, had said that the protection to Mr Kumar would continue for seven days from May 17 to enable him to approach the competent court for relief.



