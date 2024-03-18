Ex-Delhi Minister Back To Jail After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Request

ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money. (file)

Former Delhi health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain returned to Tihar Jail on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his regular bail plea in a money laundering case.

"Jain arrived at Tihar jail in the evening. The formal procedure of lodging him in the prison is on," a jail official said.

Mr Jain left his Saraswati Vihar residence in northwest Delhi around 6 pm to surrender at the jail. The top court rejected an oral request by Jain's counsel to allow him to surrender in a week's time.

The SC had on January 17 reserved its verdict on his regular bail plea.

The top court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds, and it was extended from time to time.

Mr Jain has moved the Supreme Court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

