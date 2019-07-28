Ex-Chief Minister And Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy Dies At 64

Donkupar Roy's body will flown back to Meghalaya by tomorrow where his last rites will be performed.

Incumbent Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly and former Chief Minister of the state Donkupar Roy died today in Gurgaon. He was 64.

Donkupar Roy had been unwell for the last 10 days and was brought to Gurgaon on July 18 where he was undergoing treatment for a stomach-related illness. He died at Medanta Hospital at 2.50 pm today afternoon.

Donkupar Roy's body will flown back to Meghalaya by tomorrow where his last rites will be performed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the death of the former chief minister. "Anguished by the demise of Dr. Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya's progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Donkupar Roy - who headed the United Democratic Party (UDP) - was seen as one of the most influential politicians from the Khasi community. The UDP was a key partner in the Conrad Sangma's National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Donkupar Roy was elected as the assembly speaker in March 2018, securing 35 of the 56 votes. He was also the longest serving legislator in the assembly.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Donkapur Roy. "We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP," Mr Sangma tweeted.

Donkupar Roy had been a member of the Meghalaya Assembly since 1988 and represented Shella constituency in East Khasi Hills district, first as an independent, and then as the head of the UDP.

"I am deeply shocked by the unexpected news of the sad demise of our honourable Speaker, Dr Donkupar Roy. Lost a personal friend & a leader of the state,rare,trustworthy & dependable. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family," former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.