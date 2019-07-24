Ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Hospitalised In Gurgaon

Ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh met PM Modi on July 22

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday night.

Mr Singh complained of chest pain at 11 pm last night, following which he was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

Gastroenterology specialist Rajesh Puri was treating Singh.

The BJP leader was in Delhi for the last two days. On July 22, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.