Ex Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's House Raided By Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided several locations linked to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, including his house in Bhilai city, and his son Chaitanya Baghel in an alleged liquor scam this morning.

At least 14 locations linked to the Baghels in Durg district were searched by the anti-laundering officials.

Ripping into the ED after the news broke, Mr Baghel claimed that the action followed a court decision to dismiss a "false case" that has been running for seven years.

"After a false case going on for seven years was dismissed by the court, the guests of ED entered the Bhilai residence of former Chief Minister, Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel this morning. If someone is trying to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, then it is a misunderstanding," said Mr Baghel.

Premises linked to the close associates of Chaitanya Baghel were among the locations that were raided. During the raids, crucial documents were examined, officials said.

The central agency that probes financial irregularities said it has found that Chaitanya Baghel had received proceeds of the crime generated from the alleged scam. Officials have pegged the total proceeds of the crime at around Rs 2,161 crore. They suspect that the accused had siphoned off the money through various schemes.