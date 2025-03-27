Advertisement
Ex-Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Appointed Full-Time Member Of NITI Aayog

Rajiv Gauba served as the top bureaucrat of the country for five years from 2019 to August 2024.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rajiv Gauba is a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre.
New Delhi:

Former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba was on Tuesday appointed full-time member of the NITI Aayog, an official notification said.

Mr Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, served as the top bureaucrat of the country for five years from 2019 to August 2024.

"In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat's notification No. 511/1/1/2024-Cab. dated 16.07.2024, the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Shri Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) Retd. as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog," the notification said.

Mr Gauba has also served as Union home secretary, secretary in the Ministry of Urban Development and chief secretary of Jharkhand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

