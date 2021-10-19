Ex-BJP, Now Trinamool Leader Babul Supriyo Resigns As Lok Sabha MP

Babul Supriyo thanked BJP leadership for the confidence they showed in him as he resigned as MP

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigned as a Member of Parliament or MP today, a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Mr Supriyo thanked the BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him.

"My heart is heavy as I had began my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The formal resignation letter as per rules & a personal note of gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakotapic.twitter.com/lviZyRi74f — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 19, 2021

The development comes after the two-term MP from West Bengal's Asansol had on September 20 - two days after joining the state's ruling Trinamool Congress party - written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a "brief" appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the House.



