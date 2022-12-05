Ex BJP Minister, 2 Others Arrested For Slapping, Abusing Constable: Cops

A case against Deepa and two others has been registered, officials said. (Representational)

A former BJP minister in Rajasthan has been booked along with two others for allegedly slapping and abusing a constable in Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

In his complaint, Gajraj Singh of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary alleged that former minister Krishanendra Kaur Deepa slapped him on Friday when he asked her to park her car on the side of a road at a police check post in Neb Chauraha, they said.

On the basis of the constable's complaint, a case against Deepa and two others has been registered under relevant sections at the Kotwali police station, officials said.

Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar said the matter is being probed. Kaur was a minister in the erstwhile BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

