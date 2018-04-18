Ex-AAP Adviser Sends Rs 2.50 Pay Slip To Rajnath Singh After Being Sacked

Nine AAP advisers, including Raghav Chadha, were sacked yesterday after the home ministry said these posts were not sanctioned.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 18, 2018 16:53 IST
Raghav Chaddha was appointed as an adviser to Manish Sisodia from January 16 to March 31, 2016.

New Delhi:  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh enclosed a draft worth a grand total of Rs 2.50 - the amount he said he had drawn as salary as one of the nine advisers in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"I was offered an honorarium of Re 1 per month and over my time there earned a princely sum of Rs 2.50," Raghav Chadha said in a letter to Rajnath Singh.

"While we cannot change what is in the past, please accept enclosed a Demand Draft of Rs 2.50 in favour of "Ministry of Home Affairs" that I earned in my capacity as adviser as a token of my remorse."
In a letter dripping sarcasm, the AAP leader also said he had "realized the error of my ways".
 
Raghav Chadha also took potshots at the ruling BJP at the centre for the appointment of Sambit Patra and Shazia Ilmi as directors at public sector companies and for giving the rank of minister to religious leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Raghav Chadha, a chartered accountant, was appointed as an adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from January 16 to March 31, 2016, to prep for the Delhi budget.

The home ministry said the posts of consultants and advisers had been done "by an agency not competent under the law to do so".

This is the latest flashpoint between the centre and the Arvind Kejriwal government after the Delhi High court recently set aside the Election Commission's order disqualifying 20 AAP lawmakers for holding offices of profit as parliamentary secretaries.

