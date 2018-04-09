AAP Considering 29-Year-Old Raghav Chadha For Lok Sabha Election 29-year-old Raghav Chadha may contest from New Delhi constituency, while Atishi Marlena may contest from the East Delhi constituency, PTI reported.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is contemplating to field young candidates for the Lok Sabha elections due in 2019.



According to news agency PTI, AAP leadership is considering is contemplating to field the young Raghav Chadha, Atishi Marlena and Dilip Pandey in the polls.



The three probables are believed to be close to the AAP leadership and have been with the party since its formation on October 2, 2012 following a massive anti-corruption movement.



29-year-old Raghav Chadha may contest from New Delhi constituency, while Atishi Marlena may contest from the East Delhi constituency, PTI said quoting a senior AAP leader. The East Delhi constituency is currently held by BJP's Maheish Girri.



Ms Marlena, a member of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee, is closely associated with the execution of the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation's programmes to improve the conditions of Delhi government schools.



A known face on television debates, Mr Chadha is the youngest spokesperson and was the party's treasurer.



Both Ms Marlena and Mr Chadha played important roles in drafting the party's manifesto for the 2013 Assembly polls, when AAP made a spectacular debut into electoral politics winning 28 (out of 70) seats in the Delhi Assembly, helping the party form a minority government with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister on December 28 that year.



Dilip Pandey, 37, could fight the polls from North East Delhi, a seat currently represented by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. The party expects to tap the large number of people from Purvanchal region based in the constituency by fielding Mr Pandey, who was born in Uttar Pradesh.



Mr Pandey, AAP's Delhi unit convenor, enjoys support among party volunteers. "The party has started looking for candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and names of these three leaders are doing rounds. However, it could be premature to say the party has zeroed on them," another AAP leader said.



Since its formation, the AAP has twice been in power in Delhi.



In December 2013, it had formed the minority government. But 45 days later the government was dissolved after Mr Kejriwal failed to pass the Jan Lokpal Bill due to a lack of numbers in the Assembly.



The party returned to power in February 2015 with an overwhelming majority, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.



That win came after AAP lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



Last year, it also lost the municipal corporation polls.



The AAP has been trying to strengthen the organisation since the MCD loss and drubbing in a bypoll on Rajouri Garden seat.



(with inputs from PTI)



