9 Arvind Kejriwal Aides Sacked By Centre, Worked For Rs 2.50, Says One

The nine include Atishi Marlena, the adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who AAP says, was appointed on a token monthly salary of just Re 1 to help the government improve education standards at schools.

All India | | Updated: April 17, 2018 17:51 IST
Home Ministry says these posts hadn't been approved by the centre as required under a 1997 circular

New Delhi:  The centre has set up another confrontation with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cancelling appointment of nine advisers and consultants to the Aam Aadmi Party government because the finance ministry had not sanctioned the posts.

A government order issued today said the appointments by the Delhi Cabinet, which created the posts of consultants and advisers back in 2015, had been done "by an agency not competent under the law to do so".

AAP's Raghav Chadha called it diversionary tactics by the centre to "divert attention from the spate of rapes, cash crunch etc."
  
The order, cleared by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, comes a week after the Home Ministry said these posts hadn't been approved by the central government as required under a 1997 circular, and reiterated in 2015.

"Since creation of these posts by and subsequent appointments on these posts are not valid, all previous orders regarding creation of these posts are not valid, all previous orders regarding creation of these posts and appointments made against them are hereby cancelled," the order issued.

