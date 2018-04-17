9 Arvind Kejriwal Aides Sacked By Centre, Worked For Rs 2.50, Says One

The nine include Atishi Marlena, the adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who AAP says, was appointed on a token monthly salary of just Re 1 to help the government improve education standards at schools.
A government order issued today said the appointments by the Delhi Cabinet, which created the posts of consultants and advisers back in 2015, had been done "by an agency not competent under the law to do so".
Impressive diversionary tactics by the MHA, at the behest of BJP. To divert attention from spate of rapes, cash crunch etc. an opportune time to rake up non issues with AAP like retrospective sacking for a post I held for 45days in 2016 for a paltry sum of Rs.2.50/-— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 17, 2018
The order, cleared by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, comes a week after the Home Ministry said these posts hadn't been approved by the central government as required under a 1997 circular, and reiterated in 2015.
"Since creation of these posts by and subsequent appointments on these posts are not valid, all previous orders regarding creation of these posts are not valid, all previous orders regarding creation of these posts and appointments made against them are hereby cancelled," the order issued.