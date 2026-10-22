'Evil Man Will Be Punished': Union Minister On Delhi Influencer's Racist Post

The Tripura government has stepped in following widespread outrage over racial slurs directed at a young man from the state by Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen. This incident has reignited concerns over racial stereotyping and discrimination faced by people from the northeast region.

Political leaders are demanding accountability and strict action over the incident. The controversial video showed how Shokeen mocked a young man with disparaging remarks, including references to him as "Chinese" and the use of the slur "chinky".

In another Facebook post, Shokeen apologised and said the young man in the video was known to him and it was scripted.

"I had no intention of saying anything bad about anyone. If anyone feels bad, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I respect everyone. My brothers from Tripura, I apologise to all of you with folded hands. Brotherhood is top priority. I am sorry," he said.

This incident has again raised questions about the normalisation of racial abuse of people from the northeast on social media, public space and the responsibility of content creators for their conduct in those spaces.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state's director general of police (DGP) to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the matter, assuring that the law will take its course, a statement said.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha, also called for strict action against those responsible. On October 21, he emphasised that racial remarks against people from Tripura should not be dismissed as jokes or treated as an attempt to gain attention on social media. Such incidents demand accountability and a clear response against discrimination, he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, reacted strongly to the incident, expressing confidence that the police would take action despite a delay in filing an official complaint.

"This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," he said in a post on X.

Not very long ago, a YouTuber identified as Paras Singh was arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana and handed over to the police in Arunachal Pradesh for making racist comments. Paras Singh spent two weeks in the state capital Itanagar before the authorities let him go. Before returning home to Punjab, he apologised for his comments: "I realised I made a great mistake and hurt the sentiments of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the northeast. I will try my best to win their hearts back."

The latest matter raised a fundamental question about the treatment of people from the northeast in other parts of the country and the social attitudes that allow racial prejudice to persist. When racial abuse is dismissed as humour, when bystanders laugh at another person's humiliation or when discriminatory content is circulated for entertainment, society creates an environment in which prejudice becomes normalised, they said.

People from India's northeast region have repeatedly reported experiences of racial stereotyping, verbal harassment and discrimination based on their appearance, ethnicity, language and regional identity.

In this context, social media popularity cannot justify racial abuse and so, they must recognise that public visibility comes with responsibility, that freedom of expression does not provide a licence to demean or humiliate others.

"The police must ensure a fair and timely investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action under the law. Social media sites must also respond responsibly to content that promotes racial discrimination."

The next step must be a transparent investigation followed by appropriate legal action, while ensuring that this incident contributed to a broader public discussion about racial prejudice and equal citizenship in the nation.