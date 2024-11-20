Every Family In Delhi-NCR Has Pollution-Related Health Issues: Survey

Every single family in Delhi-NCR region, which is grappling with deteriorating air quality, has someone now with one or more pollution related health ailments, said a recent survey.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, an online community platform, said a whopping 75% of families in this region have one or more members suffering from sore throat or cough, said a recent survey.

It also found that 58 per cent of the surveyed families reported experiencing headaches due to highly toxic pollution levels, while 50 per cent had a family member dealing with breathing difficulties or asthma.

The survey collected responses from over 21,000 residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Out of these 21,000 respondents, 63 per cent were men and 37 per cent were women.

"Given that the AQI reached new peaks earlier this week in Delhi NCR and PM2.5 of up to 1500 was reported in parts of Delhi, LocalCircles has conducted a new survey to find out how those residing in Delhi NCR are coping with elevated levels of air pollution, which is being compared to living in a gas chamber," the survey stated.

Upon being asked how the families are coping with Air Quality Index touching 400 in the region, 27 per cent of the families reported using air purifiers to reduce the effects of pollution, while 23 per cent said they were not doing anything to protect themselves. The rest indicated they were simply coping by increasing their intake of immunity-boosting foods and drinks.

The use of air purifiers has grown substantially, from 18 per cent of the families using them on October 19 to 27 per cent a month later, the survey added, which shows that those who can afford are investing in technology to bring them some relief from

rising air pollution.

For 23% of respondents there are little or no options, so they are not doing anything to protect themselves against rising air pollution, it said.

The survey also showed that the percentage of families with at least one ill member increased from 69 per cent on November 1 to 75 per cent by November 19.

