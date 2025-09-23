Tibetan Leader Lobsang Sangay Warns India Of China's Big Arunachal 'Game Plan'

Lobsang Sangay, the former President (Sikyong) of the Tibetan Government in Exile, has warned that China's expansionist ambitions are far from over, with Arunachal Pradesh at the center of its next big move and that India "simply cannot trust" it.

Mr Sangay's warning comes at a time when Beijing continues to rename villages in Arunachal, build military infrastructure near the Line of Actual Control, and back Pakistan against India.

Tracing the history of India-China relations, Mr Sangay pointed out that every attempt by New Delhi to reset ties has ended in betrayal.

"Panchsheel was signed in 1954, and by 1962, war broke out. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited China as Foreign Minister in 1979, the Vietnam War was underway. Xi Jinping came to India in 2015, and within two years, Doklam happened. In 2019, India and China celebrated 70 years of ties - and then came Galwan in 2020," the Tibetan leader told NDTV.

He likened India's persistence in trusting China to a doomed relationship.

"After two breakups, couples give up. After 14 betrayals, India still keeps going back, saying, 'reset, reset.' Your heart is cut into pieces, but you still tie it with scotch tape," he said.

Mr Sangay also warned of China's military buildup along the Himalayan frontier.

"China is building high-speed railways, highways, and military airfields right across Arunachal Pradesh. They are preparing to invade. For Beijing, Tibet is the palm, and the five fingers are Ladakh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim, and Arunachal. They already occupy Tibet and are coming for the five fingers because controlling the Himalayas means dominating South Asia and dominating India," he cautioned.

"Mutual trust requires sincerity. But while India talks of peace, China is two steps ahead, building 300 villages along the border, encroaching inside LAC, and constructing helipads and military camps in Doklam. They keep saying 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai,' but each time they stab India in the back," he said.

Mr Sangay compared the slogan "Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai" to consuming sugar: "Chini means sugar. It's bad for health. It causes diabetes, dementia, and fatty liver. In every context, Hindi (India) should not touch Chini (China) at all."

According to him, China's endgame is clear - regional domination.

"To be number one in the world, China must first dominate Asia. And to do that, they must put India firmly in its place so it can never compete," he said.

The Tibetan politician's message was blunt: India must abandon illusions of friendship. "Each time India says 'Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai,' it ends with betrayal. How many times do you want your heart broken?" he asked.