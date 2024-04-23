Everest Says Masalas 'Not Banned In Singapore, Hong Kong' Amid Recall Order

The company clarified that only one out of 60 products had been held for examination.

Amid quality concerns over an Everest spice-mix product flagged by Singapore and Hong Kong, Everest Food Products on Tuesday asserted that all its products are safe and of high quality.

The company, in a statement, also said Everest is not banned in either country. Only one out of 60 Everest products has been held for examination. This is a standard procedure and not a ban.

"We reassure our customers that our products are safe and of high quality, so there is no need for concern," the company spokesperson said.

Singapore's food safety authority referred to Hong Kong's recall alert and asked the company's Singapore importer to recall and temporarily hold the product for further inspection, the spokesperson said.

Stating that food safety is the company's top priority, the spokesperson said, "All our products undergo stringent quality control checks. Exports are cleared only after receiving necessary clearances and approval from the laboratories of the Spice Board of India." Everest, a brand with over 50 years of experience, upholds strict hygiene and safety standards in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, earning numerous national and international certifications, the spokesperson added.

In its April 5 statement, the food safety regulator of the Hong Kong Centre for Food Safety (CFS) stated that it has found pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits in the samples of several kinds of pre-packaged spice-mix products from two Indian brands and has asked consumers not to buy.

Taking note of the CFS order, the Singapore Food Agency directed a recall of the products.

These products were: Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH's Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras Curry), MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

In view of this development, India has sought details about the matter from the food safety regulators of Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as Indian embassies in both countries.

The commerce ministry has also sought details from MDH and Everest.

In the 2022–23 fiscal, the country exported spices worth nearly Rs 32,000 crore. Chilli, cumin, spice oil and oleoresins, turmeric, curry powder, and cardamom are major spices exported.