Swami Vivekananda Would Be Attacked With Engine Oil Today: Shashi Tharoor

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that Swami Vivekananda, the 19th century spiritual leader who took Indian philosophy to the West, would face violent attacks for endorsing humanity in present day India as he launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram attended by social activist Swami Agnivesh, the senior Congress leader referred to the attack on the 79-year-old last month in Jharkhand.

"I'm convinced if Swami Vivekananda were to come to today's India, he would be the target of these goondas that Swami Agnivesh has been. They will bring engine oil to throw at his face and will also try to knock him down on the streets because Swami Vivekananda would be saying, respect people. He would say humanity is more important," Mr Tharoor said.

Swami Agnivesh, known for his work against bonded labour, was slapped, kicked around and verbally abused at Pakur on July 17, by a mob, which he said belonged to the BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

The state BJP has denied any complicity of their youth wing in the attack.