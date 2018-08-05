'No Arrests Yet': Swami Agnivesh To Move Top Court Over Jharkhand Assault

Swami Agnivesh was attacked allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand

Social activist Swami Agnivesh has said he will move the Supreme Court over the assault on him last month in Jharkhand. There have been no arrests in the case even 18 days after the incident, he said at an event.

The 79-year-old activist, known for his work against bonded labour, was slapped, kicked around and verbally abused at Pakur on July 17, by a mob, which he said belonged to the BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

The state BJP has denied any complicity of their youth wing in the attack.