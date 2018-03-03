Even Vaastu Shastra Says Northeast Is Important, Says PM Modi

PM Modi delivered a victory speech after the BJP's success in the northeast.

Highlights PM Modi was giving his victory speech at new BJP headquarters in Delhi He has made similar remarks in 2014 and 2013 'Ishan kon' (northeast corner) should be taken care of, PM said in 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today referred to the traditional Indian practice of "Vaastu Shastra" as he delivered a victory speech after the BJP's success in the northeast."I am no expert but I have been told that even vaastu shastra says the northeast of a house is very important," PM Modi remarked as he addressed workers in Delhi celebrating the party's big day.It is not the first time he has belaboured the theme.In 2014, months after becoming prime minister, he described the northeast as India's "Ishan Kon (or northeastern corner)"."Those who believe in Vaastu Shastra know that the 'ishan kon' of a house should be taken care of. So the northeast should be developed for the country's well-being," he said in Guwahati.In 2013, he had made similar remarks in Manipur. "The north-eastern part of a house should be given maximum care. India will prosper only when the north-east will," he had said. The BJP has reason to rejoice in the three northeastern states that voted last month for new assemblies. In Tripura , the BJP has crushed the Left, which ruled the state uninterrupted for 25 years. In Nagaland, the BJP looks set to form the government along with its new regional partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and in Meghalaya, it is in with a chance as the ruling Congress is way short of a majority."This is the journey of "no-one" to "won"... and you know when the sun sets, the colour is red...when the sun rises, it is saffron," PM Modi told BJP workers.

