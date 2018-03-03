Tripura Verdict 'An Epoch-Making One', Says PM Narendra Modi

After the impressive performance of the BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said people are reposing faith in the development oriented agenda of the NDA while rejecting negative and disconnected politics.
He said his party's historic victory in Tripura is "as much an ideological one".
In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that "time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind".
"It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence have prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves," he said.
He thanked the people of Nagaland for supporting BJP and its allies.
He said the welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for his government.
