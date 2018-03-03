Tripura Verdict "An Epoch-Making One", Says PM Narendra Modi After Tripura election results were announced, in a series of tweets, PM Modi said that "time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind".

Share EMAIL PRINT Assembly election result 2018: PM Modi said BJP victory in Tripura is "as much an ideological one" New Delhi: Highlights People are reposing their faith in development agenda of NDA: PM Modi He said BJP's historic win in Tripura is "as much an ideological one." BJP expands Northeast footprint with impressive run in Tripura, Nagaland



He said his party's historic victory in Tripura is "as much an ideological one".



In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that "time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind".



"It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence have prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves," he said.



He thanked the people of Nagaland for supporting BJP and its allies.



"I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit," he said.



He said the welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for his government.







