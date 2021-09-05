'Even Dead Not Spared': Mehbooba Mufti Amid Row Over Syed Geelani Funeral

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the centre after a case was filed. (File)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today criticised the centre for the filing of a first information report over the draping of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death.

The Budgam Police registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, taking cognisance of a video clip which showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag.

Criticising the filing of the FIR, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren't spared. A family isn't allowed to mourn and bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab's family under UAPA shows GOI's deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India's Naya Kashmir."

Syed Ali Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

