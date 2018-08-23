EU Gives 190,000 Euros To Indian Red Cross For Kerala Flood Relief

Kerala floods: Around 25,000 people in the worst hit areas will benefit from the aid, it said.

The European Union (EU) has donated an initial 190,000 euros to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for providing immediate assistance in flood-devastated Kerala.

"In response to the devastating monsoon floods that swept across large parts of Kerala, the EU has allocated an initial contribution of 190,000 Euros in humanitarian aid funding to support the Indian Red Cross Society for immediate relief assistance," it said in a statement.

"The aid will directly benefit 25,000 from among the most affected people in some of the worst hit areas," it said.

The worst floods to hit Kerala since 1924 have claimed around 370 lives since monsoon rains began on May 29 and displaced hundreds of thousands this month.

The EU said its funding support would ensure much needed assistance through the distribution of essential shelter and household items including tarpaulins and kitchen sets.

"As outbreaks of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria are common following flooding, mosquito nets are also being provided, while disease prevention and hygiene promotion activities are being conducted," it said.

"Special attention will be placed on the most vulnerable populations."

The funding is part of the EU''s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).