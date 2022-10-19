Erratic Monsoon Cycle Catches Anand Mahindra's Attention, He Asks 3 Questions

Anand Mahindra reacts to NDTV's tweet

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to treat us to the most engaging content through his social media updates. Now, the Mahindra Group Chairman has expressed concern over the erratic monsoon cycle in his Twitter response to NDTV.

Mr Mahindra asked three questions in his tweet. He wrote, "The monsoon seems reluctant to bid goodbye. Has its cycle shifted permanently? Should farmers be changing the timing of their sowing season? What are Agri-experts thinking? Our food security may be at stake."

Check out the tweet:

The monsoon seems reluctant to bid goodbye. Has its cycle shifted permanently? Should farmers be changing the timing of their sowing season? What are Agri-experts thinking? Our food security may be at stake. Ashok? @agulati115https://t.co/5JAoZxXyx0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 19, 2022

Of late, there have been heavy rainfall events over the last few months which may have led to a perception that India's monsoon rainfall has changed.

For instance, in October itself many states in India were issued orange alerts due to heavy rainfall. Delhi experienced an unusual change in weather with heavy rains battering the city.

Reacting to Mr Mahindra's tweet, a user wrote, "Farmer's do not need to change the sowing season. These rains are at particular places only, not everywhere in India. Sowing schedules are there since many decades unaffected. There is no change."

Another user wrote, "We need to keep a watch for few more years to decide for sure change in monsoon patterns."

The third wrote, "Sir Already sowing schedule changed & shifted one month late so it is leading to less yields as environment condition are changing day by day which is not supporting/comfortable for crops,going forward we may experience very shortage of food for sure."

"Deeper levels of groundwater, absence of soil that can cool the earth, rising ground temperature... Climate crisis," the fourth commented.