EPS vs OPS Again. Key AIADMK Meet May Likely Settle Leadership Row

The Madras High Court today refused to restrain the AIADMK's General Council meeting, set to meet tomorrow, from amending the party's bylaws, which paves the way for second in command and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palanisami or EPS, to get himself elevated as General Secretary of the party.

EPS's rival and present party boss O Panneerselvam or OPS wants the dual leadership format in the party to continue.

In court, OPS's lawyers argued that he would not allow any amendment or resolutions at the general council other than the 23 already presented to him.

However EPS' lawyers argued that can't be guaranteed as discussions happen on the basis of what the members think.

Another member of the general council sought a stay on the meet, saying its agenda hasn't been shared. One more petitioner, who had issues with party's internal polls, wanted this deferred till the settlement of that case.

Trouble started last week after supporters of EPS proposed the idea of a single leadership under him at the district secretaries meet.

However, OPS wanted a high level committee, comprising senior leaders who had worked with MGR and Jayalalithaa, be constituted to guide the leadership. He argued, after Jayalalithaa's death the party's general council had evolved the dual leadership model and declared late Jayalalithaa as the party's eternal general secretary. He added any amendment would be a betrayal.

Jayalalithaa had twice handpicked OPS to be her stand-in-chief minister when she had to step down following her conviction. Though OPS was elevated for the third time just before she died, Jayalaithaa's aide VK Sasikala, who briefly took over the party, replaced him with EPS after he rebelled against her.

However, both leaders patched up and expelled Sasikala when she was in jail. OPS became the number one in the party and EPS his deputy.

In the government, OPS became Chief Minister EPS' deputy.

During his four-year-term as chief minister, EPS consolidated his position and brought the party under his control.

Speaking to NDTV, senior leader and former Minister D Jayakumar said "the rank and file of the party want EPS to be the General Secretary. We will move a resolution".

On possibilities of a split in the party, he said, "There will be no split in the party". When asked why singular leadership, he said, "It's the need of the hour".

It appears EPS is all set to become the General Secretary with many leaders expressing support.

Some even switched from OPS' camp. OPS called these developments autocratic and that justice will prevail.

It's not clear yet if he will attend the meet and would he be willing to accept other party positions to work under EPS.

The meeting venue at Vanagaram, just outside Chennai, has come under police control as OPS warned after a court order.