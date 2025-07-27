EPS Welcomes PM Modi In Trichy, Sends Key Demands Amid BJP-AIADMK Alliance Reset

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Trichy airport on Saturday night - their first direct interaction since the AIADMK and BJP renewed their alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. It is not clear if the two leaders held a one-on-one discussion during the visit.

However, EPS gave a memorandum to PM Modi.

The meeting came against the backdrop of a simmering war of words between the allies over the nature of a possible National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Tamil Nadu, should the coalition win in 2026. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly stressed the idea of a "coalition government," but has stopped short of naming EPS as the chief ministerial candidate - a point of contention within the AIADMK.

EPS, however, has been unwavering and assertive in his position that the AIADMK will not just lead the alliance but is also aiming to form a government with its own majority. He recently stated that Mr Shah had, on day one itself," made it clear that the AIADMK would lead the alliance and he would be the Chief Ministerial face.

"The AIADMK will lead the alliance, and I will be the Chief Minister if we win. That was clearly stated by Amit Shah himself from the beginning," EPS said, pushing back against speculation about rifts within the NDA.

EPS also submitted a formal memorandum to the Prime Minister on Saturday, urging the Centre to exempt farmers from CIBIL score requirements while availing agricultural loans to ensure better access to credit, to immediately allocate funds and implement the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project that is crucial for Tamil Nadu's water needs. He also urged to establishment of a dedicated defence industrial corridor connecting Chennai, Coimbatore, Hosur, Salem, and Trichy to boost domestic defence manufacturing in the state. According to the AIADMK, PM Modi assured EPS that the demands would be examined and documented for further action.

The ruling DMK has attacked the AIADMK for reviving ties with the BJP after walking out of the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The AIADMK earlier said it would never align with the BJP again - now he has mortgaged the party with the BJP?"

EPS fired back at the DMK, accusing the ruling party of trying to fracture the NDA.

"The DMK is rattled. It is trying to create confusion and break the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. But their attempts will fail," he said.

The AIADMK had earlier contested both the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, but suffered heavy defeats. Following mounting tensions and political setbacks, the AIADMK exited the NDA in 2023. However, with the 2026 polls approaching, the two parties have now reconciled - a move seen as an attempt to consolidate the anti-DMK vote base.