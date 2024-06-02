EPFO Launches New Facility For PF Members To Update Their Details Online

Representational Image

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Saturday announced that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has operationalised a software facility. In a statement, the ministry informed that now members can use online mode to file changes in the know-your-customer (KYC) details.

The ministry stated, “The integrity of the data in the Member Profile is thus ensured by a Standard Operating Process (SOP) issued by the EPFO on 22nd August 2023. It has now been operationalized by EPFO in a digital online mode.”

It added, “The members may request for change/rectification in the Member Data like Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Parent Name, Marital Status, Nationality, Aadhaar, etc online and upload the relevant prescribed documents.”

The ministry has also informed that requests for changes from the revamped online portals are forwarded to the PF offices across the nation. These requests only get approved after a verification process.

The statement mentioned that so far, the verification authorities have received around 2.75 lakh requests, of which 40,000 claims have already been approved by the field offices.

The ministry stated, “All such requests get routed to the PF offices across the country through the respective employers. Members have started filing their requests using this new facility out of which around 40,000 are already approved by the field offices of EPFO. The requests land at the employers' end, who after verification recommend it for approval.”

Apart from this, members can transfer their PF account without having to visit the office physically.

It added, “They have received around 2.75 lakh such requests till now. A proper KYC and matching member profile facilitates EPFO in providing instant services like auto settlement of advances, auto transfer of PF account, e-nomination etc. to the member without the need for any physical visits to any office.”

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the current financial year, the EPFO has overall settled around 87 lakh claims.

The ministry said, “Presently, around 7.5 Crore members are actively contributing to the Provident Fund, Pension & Insurance Schemes each month.”

It added, “In the first 2 months of this Financial Year alone around 87 lakh claims had been settled in the form of social security benefits like advances for housing, post matriculate education of children, marriage, illness, final Provident Fund settlements, pension, insurance etc.”