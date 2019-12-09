3 Central Delhi Metro Stations Shut Ahead Of JNU Students' March

The three metro stations in the Central Delhi area are where most government offices are located.

Delhi Metro has closed the entry and exits at three of its stations in anticipation of protests in the area, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Monday. JNU students have planned a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan in protest against hostel fee hike. Also, the Delhi Congress will be protesting to express solidarity with the 23-year-old Unnao woman who died last week, days after being set on fire by men accused of raping her.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the DMRC tweeted. The three metro stations in the Central Delhi area are where most central government offices are located.

Central Secretariat is the closest metro station to Rashtrapati Bhavan, while the Lok Kalyan Marg is near the Prime Minister's official residence.

JNU students have been protesting since last month against a 300 per cent increase in hostel fee. The students have held multiple protests demanding the government roll back the fee hike and make "education affordable for all". Days after the initial protests, the Education Ministry announced what they called a "major rollback" in the fee hike but it was rejected by the students as "eyewash".

In massive protests held last month, JNU students marched towards parliament chanting anti-fee hike slogans and carrying placards and posters. During one of the marches, the students climbed the police barricades and subsequently clashed with police personnel who tried to stop them. Students were injured in the lathicharge and many alleged brutality and abuse by the police.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' last week said that the increase fee will go towards meeting the increased expenditure on the maintenance of hostels and to run them on a "no profit no loss" basis.