JNU Fee Hike To Meet Increased Cost Of Hostel Maintenance: Education Minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said the fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University was done in order to meet the increased expenditure on the maintenance of hostels and to run them on a "no profit no loss" basis.

In a written reply to a question over the JNU hostel fee hike, which has led to an agitation by students, the minister said that the varsity has increased room rents after around 40 years.

The university has been witnessing protest over hostel fee hike for over a month.