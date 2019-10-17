Ensure PM Modi's Constituency Is Cleanest In Country: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath told officials to make Varanasi the cleanest city before Diwali (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials concerned to initiate a campaign to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi is the cleanest city in the country.

PM Modi had won the seat in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He had not only retained the seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly one lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.

Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of the development work and law and order situation in the state here on Wednesday night and instructed the officials to make "Kashi number 1 in the country" in terms of cleanliness.

According to an official spokesperson, he also asked the officials to launch special cleanliness drives in villages as well as urban areas before the festival of Diwali. Roads, parks and vacant plots of land should be included in the campaign. "In view of Chhath Puja, start a special campaign to clean the ghats of the Ganga," Yogi Adityanath said.

"Do something special so that Kashi remains illuminated from Diwali till Dev Diwali," Yogi Adityanath said as he directed the Public Works Department or PWD to make the roads free of potholes by October 30.

The government is committed towards the makeover of Kashi. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of many projects in February 2019 out of which 13 have been completed and the remaining 25 will be completed in this financial year, Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath further said that the government schemes should not be misused at all and only eligible candidates should be entitled for the beneficiary schemes. "Stray cattle should not be seen on the streets," he said.

He also asked the officials to solve water logging problems within three days and organise health camps in the affected areas. Yogi Adityanath further directed them to ensure compliance of safety standards at major construction sites and organising special loan fairs of banks before Diwali.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.